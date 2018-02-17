After sneaker robbery injures teen, three men on the loose, police say

Two teens attempted to sell one pair of sneakers, but had a second pair stolen.

It was a sneaker sale gone wrong.

Police are searching for three men in connection with a sneaker robbery at an East Harlem subway station Friday evening that sent one teen to the hospital.

Using social media, two teenagers organized the sale of a pair of sneakers at the 125th Street subway station on Lexington Avenue in East Harlem at 5:20 p.m., authorities said. The merchandise handoff did not go as planned, according to the NYPD: Three unidentified men approached them on the northbound platform and attempted to snatch the shoes from the 17-year-old by force. The 18-year-old suffered a puncture wound to his arm when he intervened, police said. He dropped a bag containing a different pair of sneakers, worth approximately $140, which the three assailants picked up before fleeing the station.

Paramedics transported the 18-year-old to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in Washington Heights in stable condition, authorities said.

The three robbers were last seen wearing all black, according to the NYPD. One, a 20-year-old man standing at approximately 5-foot-8 and roughly 170 pounds, had short hair and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt. Another 20-year-old man, weighing about 150 pounds, had braided hair and glasses. A third, a man with short dark hair, was wearing a hooded jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477).