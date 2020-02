There is a weather advisory in effect until 10 a.m.

Monday’s commute is expected to be a messy affair.

The National Weather Service’s winter weather advisory said the city can expect a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain with temperatures in the 30s. Wind speeds will hit 10 to 15 mph, with 25 mph wind gusts, according to the NWS.

The nastiest weather will hit this morning. The NWS is warning of icy conditions on roads and walk ways. The advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m.