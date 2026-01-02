Mayor Zohran Mamdani at his inauguration event in New York City. His move into the city’s highest office left his Queens Assembly seat vacant, triggering a Feb. 3 special election.

Queens voters will head to the polls next month to fill the state Assembly seat vacated by Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that a special election to fill the vacancy in Assembly District 36 will be held Feb. 3. Mamdani resigned from the seat after assuming the city’s highest office on Thursday.

Mamdani represented much of Astoria and Long Island City in the Assembly after first stunning the Queens political establishment in 2020, when he unseated longtime incumbent Aravella Simotas. His victory helped cement western Queens as a stronghold for democratic socialists, alongside officials such as U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, City Council Member Tiffany Cabán and state Sen. Kristen Gonzalez.

He has already begun to shape who will succeed him in the seat, backing Diana Moreno, a longtime friend and a candidate backed by the Democratic Socialists of America.

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of… a friend, fellow democratic socialist, and fierce advocate for Queens, to succeed him in the State Assembly,” Moreno said in a statement after the Dec. 20 endorsement. “Together, we’ll defend working families, fight the rising tide of fascism and deliver an affordable New York City.”

Mamdani returned the praise, saying at the time that he could not “imagine anyone more capable of carrying our movement forward than Diana.”

Moreno is not alone in the race. Progressive organizers Mary Jobaida and Rana Abdelhamid, both affiliated with but not officially endorsed by the DSA, have filed to run, along with Shivani Dhir, an assistant dean at New York University’s Tandon School of Engineering.

Feb. 3 will be a busy day for New York City voters. The same day, a special election will be held on Manhattan’s west side to fill the state Senate seat in District 47 vacated by Brad Hoylman-Sigal, who has taken office as Manhattan borough president.

City Council Member Erik Bottcher last month dropped his congressional bid to instead run for Hoylman-Sigal’s open Senate seat. City & State has reported that Assembly Member Linda Rosenthal is widely viewed as a potential favorite in the race, though she has not yet decided whether to run.

Hochul had already designated Feb. 3 as a special election date to fill the 74th Assembly District seat vacated by Harvey Epstein, who won a City Council seat in November. In state special elections, parties don’t hold a public primary, instead, party officials use their own internal processes to pick their nominee for the ballot.

Former City Council Member Keith Powers has emerged as a leading contender in that race after securing the Democratic county committee’s nomination. Other candidates who sought the nomination included nonprofit leader Sarah Batchu, St. Vartan Park Conservancy President Kevin O’Keefe and Marquis Jenkins, a district leader and advocacy director at Housing Works.