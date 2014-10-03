Brooklyn Tech High School principal is ‘horrified’ by allegations against teacher Sean Shaynak

The teacher is accused of victimizing seven students.

Sean Shaynak, a Brooklyn Technical High School teacher, was charged in a new 36-count indictment on Sept. 30, 2014. Photo Credit: Bart Barlow

A special schools investigator has begun to look into the hiring of a Brooklyn Tech High School science teacher who is accused of victimizing seven students.

The office of Special Commissioner Richard Condon confirmed Friday that it had begun to investigate the teacher, Sean Shaynak, was hired. The office declined to comment.

The school’s principal told parents Thursday night that he was “horrified” and disgusted” by the allegations that a science teacher victimized seven students.

In his first public comments about the allegations to a meeting of the Parent Teacher Association, Principal Randy Asher said the administration was unaware of any accusations against Shaynak.

“We, as you, are horrified that this event took place,” he said, according to The New York Times. “But it wasn’t anything we had any knowledge of.”

Shaynak was initially arrested in August on charges he sent an explicit photo to a student. But during the investigation into that incident, authorities have said they discovered he had victimized six other students. He was indicted on 36 charges earlier this week, including kidnapping, criminal sexual act and endangering the welfare of a child.

Shaynak, 44, has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Brooklyn Tech is one of the city’s most prestigious high schools. Dante de Blasio, the mayor’s son, attends the school.

At the PTA meeting on Thursday night, Principal Asher said he was “livid” about the allegations. “The behavior was reprehensible. As a principal of 13 years, I have never seen such an egregious list of behaviors by a teacher.”