Spend the night in a NYC taxi! Airbnb user lists renovated cab with full-size bed and ‘comfy pillows’

The same man is also listing a van and a camper for overnight stays.

Forget about renting a posh single room in a classic Brooklyn brownstone apartment building on Airbnb.

These days, you can rent a night in a van or even a converted yellow taxi cab.

Those are two of the vehicles a man named Jonathan, a self-described former hotel concierge, has listed on the room-sharing site, along with a camper.

The van, which goes for $99 a night, is described as a “beautiful conversion sleep van” that’s located “less than 10 minutes to 50 major attractions” and includes “Best Views of NYC!!!” It accommodates three and includes wireless internets. On the negative side: No bathroom and no shower.

But the reviews were mostly positive. “The van was incredible!” wrote Daniel. “It was an experience completely different from anything I’ve done before and probably will do again.”

People also talked up the views from the van, which is apparently parked near the East River.

“The views from the van were absolutely amazing,” said someone named David. He also noted that “toilets are literally across the road.”

The taxi van Jonathan lists on the site “has been renovated into a swanky living quarters” with full-size bed, pillows and blankets. “Don’t worry the meter is not running,” the listing jokes.

Pictures of the taxi show the bed in the back, accessible through the sliding doors or the hatchback. It goes for $69 a night.

Given the uniqueness of the converted taxi and van, Jonathan’s camper sounds downright ordinary: The 1979 vehicle sleeps four and is priced at $44 a night.

But as one reviewer said, the camper is “probably not for everyone since you are essentially without electricity or direct running water … but for the price and location you can’t beat it.”

It’s unclear whether it’s even legal to rent out a parked vehicle for overnight stays in New York City.

The listings were first spotted by a blog whose name is not printable in a family-friendly news website.

Jonathan didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about the listings.