Spotify is moving to 4 World Trade Center

The World Trade Center’s newest tenant is poised to make some noise.

Spotify is moving its U.S. headquarters to 4 World Trade Center, the company and Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Feb. 15, 2017. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

The World Trade Center’s newest tenant is poised to make some noise.

Spotify and Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that the music streaming company will be moving its U.S. headquarters to 4 World Trade Center next year.

The Stockholm-based company, which has over 40 million paid subscribers worldwide, said it will add 1,000 new jobs to its 833-employee staff that currently works in Chelsea.

“Where in the world can you really find the technological talent and the richness of the music tradition in New York?” said Horacio Gutierrez, Spotify’s general counsel.

The company will move into 11 floors at 4 World Trade Center in early 2018 and take up 378,000 square feet of office space. The state will provide $11 million in rent subsidies over 15 years in the tower, which is now fully leased.

Gutierrez said the new positions would include engineers, marketers, analysts and other tech-related jobs. He said the company would be recruiting potential applicants from the Metropolitan area.

“Some of the best teams are here in New York,” he said.

Cuomo, who shared his Billy Joel-heavy Spotify list, said the move was major boost to the Financial District, which has seen a growth in nonfinancial industry companies and jobs, in sectors such as tech, life sciences and media.

“The downtown area now is totally different,” he said. “It’s a much more diversified economy than ever before.”