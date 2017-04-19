Squibb Park Bridge, connecting to Brooklyn Bridge Park, springs back to life

The Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy assured there’s still a hint of the bridge’s old signature sway.

After nearly three years of delays and construction, the notoriously bouncy bridge connecting Brooklyn Bridge Park, Squibb Park and nearby streets is finally back — but with a bit less spring in its step.

The improved 450-foot pedestrian bridge features reinforced structural elements, such as absorbing dampers and scaffolding, designed to address the misalignment and safety issues that closed the path in 2014. The $2.5 million reconstruction project, plagued with setbacks, began in January 2016.

When it first opened in 2013, the bridge offered a wavy walk between Brooklyn Heights and the green spaces, with views of the park and skyline. But all’s not lost: The Brooklyn Bridge Park Corporation assured the bridge’s fans that they will still feel a hint of the old signature sway.

Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly identified the bridge’s owner as the Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy. It is the Brooklyn Bridge Park Corporation.