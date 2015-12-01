St. John’s Mussini has been Mullin’s man

During a season in which St. John’s welcomed nine new student-athletes, one player has risen to become Chris Mullin’s most …

During a season in which St. John’s welcomed nine new student-athletes, one player has risen to become Chris Mullin’s most trustworthy. Taking advantage of a young roster and an eligibility issue for one of the team’s prized recruits, freshman Federico Mussini has carried the Red Storm during the early part of the season.

On top of being in charge of running the offense after freshman Marcus LoVett was ruled academically ineligible for the season, the 6-1 guard from Reggio Emilia, Italy, has led the Johnnies in minutes and points through the first six games. Mussini’s 17.3 points per game rank eighth among freshmen, according to sports-reference.com.

In the Red Storm’s last game against Division II Chaminade in the Maui Invitational, Mussini channeled his inner Stephen Curry, the freshman’s favorite player, by connecting on five 3-pointers en route to 24 points and a 100-93 St. John’s victory. After the win, Mussini credited the team’s next play attitude.

“Everybody on the team knows to shoot when they’re open so it’s just about confidence,” Mussini said. “Sometimes shots don’t go in, but we have to keep shooting and [keep] believing in ourselves.”

St. John’s takes on Fordham at the Rose Hill Gymnasium in the Bronx at 7 p.m. tonight.