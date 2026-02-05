Man stabbed to death inside Brooklyn apartment building: cops

The NYPD is investigating after a man was found stabbed to death inside a residential building in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

According to law enforcement sources, officers from the 67th Precinct responded to a 911 call for a man stabbed inside 181 Rockaway Parkway in East Flatbush just before 8 p.m. on Feb. 4.

When officers arrived, they found 47-year-old Kenneth Brewer of East 183 St. in the Bronx with a single stab wound to the chest, which police sources said was made with “an unknown sharp object.”

EMS responded and immediately brought Brewer to One Brooklyn Health – Brookdale Hospital Medical Center in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Right now, the motive remains unclear. There are no suspects at this time, and no arrests have been

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.