Woman stabbed in stomach at Brooklyn subway station, NYPD says

A stabbing at the Utica Avenue subway station

A stabbing at the Utica Avenue subway station on Friday disrupted service on the 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 lines, according to police and the MTA. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865
A woman was stabbed in the stomach at a Brooklyn subway station on Friday, police said.

The unidentified victim was stabbed at the Utica Avenue station in Crown Heights just before 2:30 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. She was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

A man was taken into custody near the scene, according to the spokesman, but police were still looking for another woman who was with him.

The victim and two suspects had gotten into an argument before the stabbing, but it wasn't immediately clear if they were on a train or on the platform at the time.

The police investigation caused service disruptions on the 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 lines, the MTA said. Southbound 3 and 4 trains are bypassing the Utica Avenue station and 5 trains are running on the 2 line from Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center to Franklin Avenue.

