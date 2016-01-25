‘Star Trek’ convention coming to Javits Center this September

New York was the home of the first ‘Star Trek’ convention in 1972.

“Star Trek” fans can plot a course for the Jacob Javits Convention Center at maximum warp this fall for a major celebration of the iconic sci fi franchise.

CBS and ReedPOP, the company that organizes New York Comic Con, announced “Star Trek: Mission New York” Monday, which will run between Sept. 2 to 4th. The fan gathering will celebrate the show’s 50th anniversary and the key role that the Big Apple played in the longevity of the series.

New York was the home of the first “Star Trek” convention in 1972 and mustered more than 5,000 fans, six times the amount that was expected.

“’Star Trek’ fans set the gold standard of what these type of experiential events are all about, truly establishing this industry that we’ve been so proud to be a part of,” Lance Fensterman, the global senior vice president of ReedPOP, said in a statement.

More details about the convention, including which of the show’s cast and crew will be coming, will be revealed in the future. Log onto StarTrekMissions.com for more information.

A new movie, “Star Trek Beyond,” will hit theaters in July, and an untitled series will air on the CBS streaming service in 2017.