Stars flocking to Costume Institute Gala at the Met Monday night

Fashion’s biggest stars are getting ready to strut their stuff in the Big Apple. The annual Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art takes place Monday, celebrating the museum’s new exhibit of the work of British designer Charles James, who died in 1978.

The gala also celebrates the opening of the Anna Wintour Costume Center, named for Vogue’s famed editor. First Lady Michelle Obama is expected to cut the ribbon on the center.

The gala, which has a “white tie and decorations” dress code for gents this year to reflect James’ formal designs, always attracts the world’s biggest celebrities, who get outfitted by the world’s biggest designers. Kim Kardashian — who covered Vogue’s April issue with fiance Kanye West — is expected to attend, as is Sarah Jessica Parker (one of the gala’s co-chairs).

According to Lucky magazine, Lupita Nyong’o and Michelle Dockery are both attending in Prada, Zooey Deschanel will wear Tommy Hilfiger (whom she recently collaborated with on a line of dresses) and Zoe Saldana will don Prabal Gurung.

Amy Adams, Anne Hathaway, Kate Upton and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen also are expected to be there.