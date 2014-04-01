News State approves tax credit for live theater productions Pedestrians and tourists are everywhere on Broadway in Times Square. Photo Credit: Getty Images / AFP By IVAN PEREIRA ivan.pereira@am-ny.com @IvanPer4 Updated April 1, 2014 7:27 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Creating the next big Broadway show will be a little bit easier financially. Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Legislature announced Tuesday the creation of new financial and tax incentives for live productions throughout the Empire State. Under the agreement, included in the finalized state budget, producers who do pre-production on their shows in New York will receive a 25% tax credit. During the launch process, in the weeks leading up to a show's debut, producers often rent facilities to construct sets, fit costumes, test microphone frequencies and perform the show for audiences. "With this program, New York will be one of the most attractive places to invest in new productions while also providing a massive boon to the many beautiful venues that serve the upstate region," Al Nocciolino, an executive of the Broadway League, said in a statement. The tax credit will take effect on January 1, 2015. By IVAN PEREIRA ivan.pereira@am-ny.com @IvanPer4 Ivan has been a staff reporter with amNewYork since May 2012 and covers breaking news, politics and enterprise stories. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.