LATEST PAPER
28° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
28° Good Afternoon
News

State approves tax credit for live theater productions

Pedestrians and tourists are everywhere on Broadway in

Pedestrians and tourists are everywhere on Broadway in Times Square. Photo Credit: Getty Images / AFP

By IVAN PEREIRA ivan.pereira@am-ny.com @IvanPer4
Print

Creating the next big Broadway show will be a little bit easier financially.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Legislature announced Tuesday the creation of new financial and tax incentives for live productions throughout the Empire State. Under the agreement, included in the finalized state budget, producers who do pre-production on their shows in New York will receive a 25% tax credit.

During the launch process, in the weeks leading up to a show's debut, producers often rent facilities to construct sets, fit costumes, test microphone frequencies and perform the show for audiences.

"With this program, New York will be one of the most attractive places to invest in new productions while also providing a massive boon to the many beautiful venues that serve the upstate region," Al Nocciolino, an executive of the Broadway League, said in a statement.

The tax credit will take effect on January 1, 2015.

Ivan

Ivan has been a staff reporter with amNewYork since May 2012 and covers breaking news, politics and enterprise stories.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Dos Caminos' five locations in Manhattan will celebrate Where to celebrate National Margarita Day
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders announced on Feb. 19 Bernie Sanders enters 2020 presidential race
Kathy Wylde, president and chief executive of the ‘Sad day’: Business group leader on Amazon’s NYC pullout
On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Corey Public officials offer condolences in the death of Det. Brian Simonsen
Skyler, a 2-year-old Papillon from New York, stretches Meet some of the competitors at the Westminster Dog Show
The New York Aquarium moved five endangered Atlantic Five endangered Atlantic sturgeon now on exhibit at NY Aquarium