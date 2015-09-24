State launches interactive fall foliage report

New Yorkers looking to take in the fall colors now have a handy guide for the best spots and times in the Empire State.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo launched the “I Love New York” fall foliage report, an online tool that charts the color conditions and includes an interactive map, vantage points and suggested events.

“When people see what New York has to offer, they’ll fall in love, so this fall I encourage everyone to keep an eye on the foliage report and take a trip to see what they’ve been missing,” Cuomo said in a statement.

Tourism spending in New York provides a total economic impact of more than $26 billion, with $16.23 billion in direct spending between September and November, according to the governor.

The state is also launching a social media campaign, the 2015 Foliage Photo of the Week.