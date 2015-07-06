State tourism numbers hit record high, bring in $100B to New York

The Statue of Liberty’s crown will re-opened to groups of visitors on July 4th, 2009. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Kelly Anderson

More tourists want to get their fill of the Empire State, and it’s giving a record boost to the state’s economy.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that New York was the most visited state by overseas tourists last year, and visitors helped to generate a $100.1 billion in economic impact.

The city, which is on track for 58.1 million tourists this year, received a $61.3 billion economic impact in 2014, according to the city’s tourism officials.

Although these gains are impressive, state and city officials pledge to keep heavily promoting New York’s sights and sounds.

“A stronger tourism industry in New York means more jobs and more economic activity in local communities. That’s why growing this critically important industry has been a top priority of this administration,” the governor said in a statement.

Tourism spending generated an estimated $7.8 billion in state and local sales taxes in 2014, according to The Economic Impact of Tourism in New York Report cited by the governor. t

NYC & Company, the city’s tourism wing, said the Big Apple is home to the highest market share of overseas visitors to the U.S., with a 30% share.

Some of the most visited spots around the state include Times Square, which saw 50 million visitors in 2014, Central Park and Grand Central Terminal.

This summer, NYC & Company have been touting some of New York’s new destinations such as the One World Observatory, the Whitney Museum and the Ellis Island immigration museum.

The “Hello Summer” advertising campaign in London and Boston is in full gear and showcases the city’s best seasonal spots.