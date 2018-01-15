The parents of a 1-year-old Staten Island girl who died in March are being investigated after her death was ruled a homicide on Monday, a law enforcement source said.

Bianca Abdul was pronounced dead at Staten Island University North Hospital after she was found unconscious inside her Moreland Street home in Midland Beach on March 20, 2017, according to police.

At the time, her mother told investigators that Bianca had fallen and hit her head a few days before her death, according to another police source. However, she said she didn’t take the child to the hospital since she appeared to be fine, the source added.

The injury did not appear to be the cause of the girl’s death, Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce had said, but he vowed to continue an investigation.

“Although it’s not deemed a homicide now, this case is not over,” Boyce had said in March.

Bianca’s parents, who have been previously investigated by the Administration for Children’s Services, both have criminal histories, another police source said.

As of March 2017, Bianca’s father had 14 prior arrests, including one for third-degree assault, according to a law enforcement source. The girl’s mother had two arrests, both of which are sealed.

On the day of Bianca’s death, her father was taken into police custody for violating an order of protection imposed by her mother and a neighbor, Boyce had said at the time.

In the past, cops have also responded to several allegations of inadequate supervision and drug use against the parents, another police source said in March.

A request to the city Medical Examiner’s office for further details on Bianca’s cause of death was not immediately returned.