Staten Island baby Morgan Ricks shaken to death; police rule as homicide, the NYPD says

The death of a 3-year-old Staten Island girl was ruled a homicide, police said on Monday, nearly a year after she was rushed to the hospital.

The girl, Morgan Ricks, was found unconscious at about 2 a.m. on Aug. 30, 2015, inside a St. George apartment, police said. She was rushed to Richmond University Medical Center but died 12 days later.

On Friday the medical examiner ruled her death a homicide.

Investigators on Monday were looking into her parents, a police source said. It appeared she had suffered shaken baby syndrome, or a serious brain injury caused by shaking an infant or toddler, the source said.

There were no charges filed as of Monday.