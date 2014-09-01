Staten Island couple stabbed during home invasion

Peter Gialluisi died and his wife is in stable condition.

An NYPD patrol car. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter

An intruder stabbed a Staten Island man to death and seriously injured his wife Sunday, police said.

A suspect was taken into custody Monday but not identified or charged as of press time.

According to police, the suspect broke into the house on Venus Place around 9:50 p.m. and encountered the couple.

He then allegedly stabbed Peter Gialluisi in the face with an unknown object and then stabbed his wife in the head neck and back before fleeing the scene.

Gialluisi, 67, was pronounced dead at Staten Island University Hospital South while his spouse, 66, was listed in stable condition at Staten Island University Hospital North.