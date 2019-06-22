Three people in Staten Island are dead in a suspected homicide -- including a U.S. military servicewoman and two young boys -- and the children's father, also a member of the U.S. military, is being questioned by the police in connection with the case, according to the NYPD.

Officers dispatched to a Palisade Street address at 10:30 a.m. Saturday came upon a smoke-filled residence and soon found the three dead people -- the woman, 36, and two boys, ages 2 and 3, said Assistant Chief Kenneth Corey, the NYPD's commander for Staten Island.

NYPD spokeswoman Sgt. Mary O'Donnell said the children were boys. The names of the victims are being withheld pending family notification, she said.

Corey said the medical examiner would determine the cause or causes of death -- the bodies were all found in a single room, he said -- but the case is being treated as a homicide. About two hours before the discovery, which followed a 911 call, the man, 36, was found walking along the nearby Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, Corey said, and was hospitalized for an evaluation.

Further details about the case and the people involved were not disclosed.

The Palisade Street address is a multifamily house near the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, and Corey said there had been one prior call to the police to the home related to a domestic disturbance. He did not elaborate.