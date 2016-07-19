Staten Island DWI crash injures woman, children; driver charged, NYPD says

The crash happened on Fingerboard Road near Hillbrook Drive just before 4:30 p.m., police said.

A crash involving a drunken driver on Staten Island sent a woman and four children to the hospital on Monday, July 18, 2016, police said. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Robyn Beck

A Staten Island man has been charged after he allegedly drove drunk and crashed a vehicle into a pole on Monday, injuring a woman and four children, police said.

The crash happened on Fingerboard Road near Hillbrook Drive just before 4:30 p.m., according to police.

An NYPD spokesman said Norman Williams, 35, was driving northbound when he lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a utility pole.

Five people inside the vehicle were taken to Staten Island University Hospital, North Site, including an 11-year-old girl who was seriously injured, according to police. The other people injured were a 33-year-old woman, a 9-year-old boy, a 3-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy, the NYPD spokesman said.

Following the crash, Williams was taken into police custody and later charged with vehicular assault, aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated, police said.

Police could not say if there was any relationship between Williams and those injured.