Teen e-scooter rider killed following traffic crash on Staten Island

A teenage e-scooter rider died after a motor vehicle collision in Staten Island last month.

Law enforcement sources said 16-year-old Nacere Ellis was riding an electric Phantom scooter eastbound on College Avenue near Jewett Avenue in Westerleigh at around 2:30 p.m. on June 29 when he crossed into the westbound lane.

Per the police investigation, a Hyundai Tucson, driven by a 79-year-old woman, was traveling westbound on the street when it collided with the two-wheeler. Ellis suffered head trauma as a result of the crash.

Officers from the 121st Precinct responded after getting a 911 call about the incident. EMS also responded and rushed the young boy to Richmond University Medical Center in stable condition. However, he later died from his injuries and was pronounced dead on July 2, police sources said.

The Hyundai driver remained at the scene. No arrests have been made, but the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad is continuing its investigation.

The tragic incident follows a similar crash in Queens on June 26, when a 39-year-old man on a stand-up scooter was struck and ejected from his device after being hit by a van in Cambria Heights. The victim suffered severe head and body injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

According to the latest NYPD statistics, stand-up scooter fatalities are down 66.7% year-to-date compared to the same period last year.