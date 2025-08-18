Staten Island commuters are growing more frustrated with local express bus service, citing persistent delays and unreliable schedules among their concerns. The continued frustration comes as the MTA plans a fare hike in January, leading riders to question the value of the transit service they are getting.

In addition to the Staten Island Ferry, borough commuters rely heavily on express buses as their primary link to Manhattan for work, school, appointments and fun. However, a chorus of complaints suggests riders are concerned about the quality of service, especially as the MTA plans to raise an express bus ride from $7 to $7.25.

amNewYork heard from riders who were taking the SIM4 bus during the afternoon rush hour on a hot and humid day last week.

After waiting about five minutes at Broadway and Worth Street in Lower Manhattan on Aug. 13, the bus arrived with a friendly driver who greeted each passenger, plenty of seats available and a welcome blast of cold air conditioning after standing in the summer sun.

After picking up passengers at about five Manhattan stops and using dedicated bus lanes on Broadway, the SIM4 arrived at its last stop — Morris Street before the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel — in less than 15 minutes.

Staten Island express bus riders have plenty to say

It was a smooth ride. While passengers are often stuck standing on express bus trips, this ride still had a handful of seats available.

Helene, a fellow passenger on the ride, said she likes using express buses.

“Years ago, there was standing-room only on the bus, but it has improved,” she said.

But, there is one thing she is concerned about: The MTA’s planned fare hike.

“I’m not happy about that,” she said.

Overall, passengers appreciate that express buses are available to help them traverse the city, but most commuters said more needs to be done to improve the service.

Frank, who takes the SIM 34, among other express buses between work and home on Staten Island, said he is frustrated that the bus times on the MTA app are not in sync with arrival times. If they were, he said, he would be able to catch a closer bus and get home faster.

“There are always problems at the MTA,” he said.

While Frank has multiple buses to choose from to get home, he sympathizes with fellow passengers who live in parts of the island or work in parts of Manhattan that are not served by multiple bus lines.

“Their complaints are more legitimate than mine,” he humbly said.

Another commuter, who was initially reluctant to speak with amNewYork, was frustrated that he often waited at least 10 minutes for the SIM4 bus in Lower Manhattan.

“There is not supposed to be that much time between buses,” he said. “It’s not reliable.”

The rider used to take local buses, but said fare evasion was “out of control,” as he expressed his dismay at the MTA’s proposed 25-cent express bus fare increase.

Responding to express bus customer concerns

Community leaders have heard and responded to the chorus of complaints from Staten Island residents. Borough President Vito Fossella met with MTA officials last month at Borough Hall to go over ways to improve service.

Chris Pangilinan, NYC Transit’s senior vice president of buses, said in a statement to amNewYork that the agency implemented changes recently that led to borough-wide improvement.