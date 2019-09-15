News Evacuated Staten Island Ferry Terminal deemed safe, NYPD says A bomb-sniffing dog screens passengers Sunday at the Staten Island Ferry Terminal in lower Manhattan, where a suspicious package caused evacuation of the building. Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner By Nicole Fuller nicole.fuller@newsday.com @NicoleFuller Updated September 15, 2019 6:33 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email The NYPD evacuated the Staten Island Ferry Terminal in lower Manhattan for over an hour Sunday afternoon after a suspicious package was discovered that was later deemed safe, authorities said. The package was found at about 2:30 p.m and the terminal was subsequently cleared, police said, stopping the free service between Manhattan and Staten Island. But just before 4 p.m., the NYPD announced on Twitter that it had determined the package posed no threat and ferry service would continue with "slight delays." The 200,000-square-foot terminal, on Whitehall Street, sees some 22 million passengers annually, according to its website. By Nicole Fuller nicole.fuller@newsday.com @NicoleFuller Nicole Fuller is Newsday's senior criminal justice reporter. She began working at Newsday in 2012 and previously covered local government. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.