The NYPD evacuated the Staten Island Ferry Terminal in lower Manhattan for over an hour Sunday afternoon after a suspicious package was discovered that was later deemed safe, authorities said.

The package was found at about 2:30 p.m and the terminal was subsequently cleared, police said, stopping the free service between Manhattan and Staten Island.

But just before 4 p.m., the NYPD announced on Twitter that it had determined the package posed no threat and ferry service would continue with "slight delays."

The 200,000-square-foot terminal, on Whitehall Street, sees some 22 million passengers annually, according to its website.