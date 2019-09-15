LATEST PAPER
Evacuated Staten Island Ferry Terminal deemed safe, NYPD says

A bomb-sniffing dog screens passengers Sunday at the

A bomb-sniffing dog screens passengers Sunday at the Staten Island Ferry Terminal in lower Manhattan, where a suspicious package caused evacuation of the building.

By Nicole Fuller nicole.fuller@newsday.com @NicoleFuller
The NYPD evacuated the Staten Island Ferry Terminal in lower Manhattan for over an hour Sunday afternoon after a suspicious package was discovered that was later deemed safe, authorities said.

The package was found at about 2:30 p.m and the terminal was subsequently cleared, police said, stopping the free service between Manhattan and Staten Island.

But just before 4 p.m., the NYPD announced on Twitter that it had determined the package posed no threat and ferry service would continue with "slight delays." 

The 200,000-square-foot terminal, on Whitehall Street, sees some 22 million passengers annually, according to its website.

Nicole Fuller is Newsday's senior criminal justice reporter.

