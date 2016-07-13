Staten Island Ferry slashing: Two men charged after razor blade attack, authorities say

Isaiah John and Marcus Temple were charged in the beating and slashing of a man on the Staten Island Ferry, authorities said. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mark Wilson; David Becker; Yana Paskova

A pair accused of beating and slashing a man aboard the Staten Island Ferry over the weekend were charged in Staten Island Criminal Court, authorities said Wednesday.

Isaiah John, 25, and Marcus Temple, 23, were both charged with second and third-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon after they allegedly attacked the man with a razor blade as the ferry made its way from Manhattan to St. George just before 1 a.m. Sunday, according to the criminal complaint.

John, who has a previous assault conviction from 2012, was held in lieu of $25,000 cash bail. Temple was released without bail.

The attack first started when Temple began punching the victim as John held the blade in his hands, according to the complaint. John then allegedly slashed the victim multiple times across his left shoulder, the center of his back, and his left thigh.

An attorney for John declined to comment. An attorney for Temple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.