Staten Island gets spotlight in city’s tourism campaign

One of Staten Island’s diamonds in the rough will get the spotlight in a city tourism campaign. Tompkinsville is the …

One of Staten Island’s diamonds in the rough will get the spotlight in a city tourism campaign.

Tompkinsville is the borough’s latest addition to the Neighborhood X Neighborhood campaign of the city’s tourism wing, NYC & Company. The campaign showcases spots in the outer boroughs that offer great travel opportunities for tourists, especially visitors making a second trip to the Big Apple.

City tourism experts highlighted Tompkinsville’s growing Sri Lankan community. Visitors are asked to check out restaurants like Sanrasa Restaurant, New Asha and the Lanka Grocery. For more information, log onto nycgo.com/neighborhoods.