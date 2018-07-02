Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene after fatally hitting a 42-year-old woman on Staten Island last week.

The driver of a dark-colored sport utility vehicle was allegedly speeding on Bay Street in Tompkinsville at about 9:50 p.m. on Friday. The individual lost control while passing another car near the intersection with Grant Street and struck Heriberta Ramirez as she was standing in the designated pedestrian cutout in the center median, according to police.

The driver then continued southbound on Bay Street.

Ramirez, of Stapleton, was thrown to the ground several feet away, landing under a parked car, cops said. She was taken to Richmond University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The NYPD released surveillance images Sunday night of the car believed to be involved.