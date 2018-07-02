News Staten Island woman killed by hit-and-run driver, NYPD says The driver lost control while passing another car, police said. The driver a dark-colored SUV fatally struck a woman on Staten Island on Friday, police said. Photo Credit: NYPD By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated July 2, 2018 11:05 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene after fatally hitting a 42-year-old woman on Staten Island last week. The driver of a dark-colored sport utility vehicle was allegedly speeding on Bay Street in Tompkinsville at about 9:50 p.m. on Friday. The individual lost control while passing another car near the intersection with Grant Street and struck Heriberta Ramirez as she was standing in the designated pedestrian cutout in the center median, according to police. The driver then continued southbound on Bay Street. Ramirez, of Stapleton, was thrown to the ground several feet away, landing under a parked car, cops said. She was taken to Richmond University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. The NYPD released surveillance images Sunday night of the car believed to be involved. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.