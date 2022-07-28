Staten Island man arrested in connection to Midtown recording studio shooting

A Staten Island man was arrested on Thursday in connection to a deadly shooting in Midtown that claimed the lives of two men in May.

Justin Rodriguez, 18, was taken into custody on July 28 and charged with murder.

On May 5, police responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot at 350 West 37th St. Upon their arrival, police found 24-year-old Devon Dillahunt in front of the makeshift recording studio, unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to the torso.

Further investigation found another victim, 34-year-old Kamir King, on the third floor of 354 West 37th St. with a gunshot wound to his head. Both victims were rushed by paramedics to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue, where they were both pronounced dead.

On July 11, New Jersey resident Kabal Reyes was arrested in connection to the shooting, and New Jersey resident Daniel Williams, 21, was arrested on July 25. Both men were also charged with murder.