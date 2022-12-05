Staten Island man turns himself in weeks after stabbing victim to death

Police say that a man admitted to stabbing a senior man to death on Staten Island last month.

Seneca Morciglio, 44, was arrested over the weekend in connection to the Nov. 14 murder of 72-year-old Eugene Reba.

Authorities say that at 10:40 a.m. that morning, police responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious man in need of help at Reba’s home on Richmond Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found Reba in his bed, unconscious and unresponsive, with stab wounds to his torso.

Paramedics rushed to the location and declared Reba dead at the scene. His death was later ruled a homicide.

Morciglio turned himself into police custody on Dec. 3 and was charged with murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence. At this time, it is not clear what the connection is between Morciglio and Reba or what the motive behind the murder is.