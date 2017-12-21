A man has been charged in the shooting death of a 35-year-old woman in an apartment complex in Staten Island’s Elm Park neighborhood, police said.

Bridget Shenk was found unconscious with a shot to the chest at 175 Trantor Place, shortly after midnight on Thursday, the NYPD said. She and suspect Keith Jackson, 43, had gotten into a dispute in a second-floor hallway, police said. Shenk was shot and fell into her apartment at Trantor Place; she was later pronounced dead at the scene, per police.

Jackson, also of 175 Trantor Place, remained at the apartment building and was taken into custody without incident, the NYPD said. A .40-caliber gun was recovered at the scene.

Jackson was arrested on charges including murder and criminal possession of a firearm.