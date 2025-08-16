Staten Island police-involved shooting: Off-duty officers kill man holding imitation firearm, NYPD says

According to NYPD Assistant Chief Melissa Eger, commanding officer of Patrol Borough Staten Island, the fatal shooting occurred at around 8:02 p.m. on Aug. 15 in Great Kills.

Off-duty officers on Staten Island killed a man in a police-involved shooting on Friday night after he pointed an imitation firearm at them, NYPD sources said.

Police initially received a 911 call reporting a man holding a gun in the back of Andrew’s Diner, located at 4160 Hylan Blvd. However, after staff spotted the weapon, he took off from the location.

Seconds later, police reported, the suspect ran into two off-duty officers on Williams Avenue.

“The officers gave multiple verbal commands for the male to remove his hands from the firearm and to put the firearm down. But he did not comply and pointed the firearm at our officers,” Eger said. “One officer discharged their weapon, striking the male while he was holding the gun.”

The suspect, a 44-year-old man, was rushed to Staten Island University North Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Law enforcement sources say that the firearm recovered, while appearing to be a lethal weapon, was in fact either a pellet or a BB gun.

“Our officers were confronted with a dangerous and unpredictable situation, and they attempted to de-escalate the situation multiple times,” Eger added.

The man’s intention with the faux gun remains unclear. Police sources reported that he has seven prior arrests, including assault and drug charges.

The NYPD Force Investigation Division is now handling the case.

It was the second police-involved shooting this week. On Aug. 12, officers shot and wounded an armed man in Brooklyn who allegedly opened fire on a crowded street.