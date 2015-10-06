Staten Island pregnant woman Shannon Lies hit, killed by car, police say

A pregnant mother of two was fatally struck by a car while crossing the street in Staten Island.

A pregnant mother of two was fatally struck by a car while crossing the street in Staten Island on Monday, authorities said.

The NYPD said that 31-year-old Shannon Lies was struck by a car just after 11 p.m. on Hylan Boulevard and Arden Avenue.

SILive.com reported that Lies was leaving her waitressing job at Mike’s Place when she was fatally struck.

Police said she was found unconscious and unresponsive with severe head trauma. She was transported to Staten Island University Hospital South, where she was pronounced dead.

The 55-year-old female driver of the car was not injured and has not been arrested, according to police, who the investigation is ongoing.

Lies was six months pregnant with a boy, according to media reports.