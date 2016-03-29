Staten Island triple shooting suspect Anthony Morales arrested

Authorities said Morales was shot by police during his arrest.

The man sought by police in connection with a triple shooting on Staten Island last week has been captured in Pennsylvania, police said.

According to the NYPD, Anthony Morales was apprehended on Monday by a fugitive task force in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania.

Authorities said the 49-year-old Staten Island resident was shot by police during his arrest. He was taken to Reading Hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said.

On Wednesday, police said they believe a dispute involving Morales escalated to a shooting on Roxbury Street near Mariners Harbor.

Adelle Rivera, 47, and her son Anthony Rivera, 21, were shot in the head. They were pronounced dead at Richmond University Medical Center, police said.

A third victim, a 22-year-old man, suffered three gunshot wounds to the left leg, police said. He was expected to survive.

Police said a 9-mm gun was found inside Morales’ vehicle when he was taken into custody. Charges against Morales are pending.