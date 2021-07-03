Statue City Cruises extends hours following arrival of Mini Statue of Liberty

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

With the new mini statue of Lady Liberty sitting at New York Harbor and the OG Statue of Liberty’s interior up to the pedestal reopening, Statue City Cruises is extending its hours for those who want to explore.

Statue City Cruises is now offering departures from both Battery Park, NY and Liberty State Park, NJ from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, providing visitors an extra 90 minutes to explore both islands, including the new mini-Statue of Liberty on Ellis Island facing the original Statue on Liberty Island from July 1 to July 5. The last departures of the day from Liberty and Ellis Island will now be 6:15 p.m.

“In another sign of normalcy, we are excited to once again offer extended operating hours this summer to all visitors who are eager to visit the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island,” said Mike Burke, COO of Concessions and Park Services for City Experiences by Hornblower. “Every Statue City Cruises ticket includes access to both ‘Statues of Liberty’ and to both Islands, as we welcome back guests to these gems of New York Harbor.”

The 1,000-pound replica of Lady Liberty is another gift from France to the United States and stood on display at the Paris-based museum Musée des Arts et Métiers prior to coming to New York. After July 5, the replica will be moved to Washington, D.C.

Cruisers will be required to wear face masks throughout the entire experience, and crews will continue increased cleaning protocols to ensure the highest levels of onboard safety for everyone.

Tickets are $23.50/adult, $18/seniors, $12/child and free for children three years and under and include self-guided audio tours on Liberty and Ellis Island. It is encouraged to purchase tickets online on the Statue City Cruises website at www.cityexperiences.com/new-york/city-cruises/statue. Tickets are also available at the Battery Park and Liberty State Park box offices.