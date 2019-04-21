News Here's what's new in STEM toys this year This year's Toy Fair in New York City was teeming with great educational toys. Kids build on their STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) skills while having fun at the same time. Photo Credit: iStock By Lisa L. Colangelo lisa.colangelo@amny.com @lisalcolangelo Updated April 21, 2019 4:01 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Playtime can double as learning time with these educational toys, featured earlier this year at Toy Fair. They will keep kids engaged while building their STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) skills at the same time. Klutz Maker Lab Radio Boombox Uncle Milton, Wildlife Habitats, Butterfly Farm Galaxy Group Botzees By Lisa L. Colangelo lisa.colangelo@amny.com @lisalcolangelo Lisa joined amNewYork as a staff writer in 2017. She previously worked at the New York Daily News and the Asbury Park Press covering politics, government and general assignment. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.