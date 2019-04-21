LATEST PAPER
Here's what's new in STEM toys this year

This year's Toy Fair in New York City was teeming with great educational toys. 

Kids build on their STEM (science, technology, engineering

Kids build on their STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) skills while having fun at the same time. Photo Credit: iStock

By Lisa L. Colangelo lisa.colangelo@amny.com @lisalcolangelo
Playtime can double as learning time with these educational toys, featured earlier this year at Toy Fair. They will keep kids engaged while building their STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) skills at the same time.

Klutz Maker Lab Radio Boombox 

Uncle Milton, Wildlife Habitats, Butterfly Farm 

Galaxy Group 

Botzees 

Lisa

Lisa joined amNewYork as a staff writer in 2017. She previously worked at the New York Daily News and the Asbury Park Press covering politics, government and general assignment.

