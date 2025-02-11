Steve Bannon pleads guilty felony to online fraud in ‘Build the Wall’ fundraiser, wants his political enemies investigated

Steve Bannon, former White House Strategist during President Trump’s first term, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to defrauding New Yorkers through an online fundraiser dubbed “We Build the Wall.”

Steve Bannon, former White House Strategist during President Trump’s first term, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to defrauding New Yorkers through an online fundraiser dubbed “We Build the Wall.”

At his Feb. 11 sentencing, however, he spent more time gushing over the current president than talking about his own legal woes.

Bannon arrived at Manhattan Supreme Court Tuesday morning with a smile on his face. Walking through the corridors, he instantly commented to waiting journalists on Trump’s second term.

“Days of thunder!” he exclaimed, passing by press photographers.

Sitting before Judge April Newbauer, Bannon pleaded guilty to a felony charge. Through the plea deal, Bannon will not serve any jail time and receive a conditional discharge, but Bannon cannot serve as a director of a charity or fundraise for a nonprofit. He is also prohibited from using data gathered from “We Build the Wall” donors.

“Do you now plead guilty to count 5, Scheme to Defraud?” the court clerk asked.

“Yes,” Bannon said in response.

The Trump confidant was first indicted in 2022 on state charges of money laundering, conspiracy and fraud in connection to the “We Build the Wall” fundraiser that asked for donations under the guise of building a US-Mexico border wall. Prosecutors say Bannon and others raised over $15 million by falsely claiming that none of the money would be used to pay the salary of one of the founders.

After leaving the courtroom, Bannon told amNewYork Metro that he felt like “a million dollars” before repeating “days of thunder.”

Outside the courthouse, Bannon stopped to deliver a speech to the media defending Trump. Holding up a copy of the New York Times, he not only railed in defense of the President, he demanded that Trump’s Attorney General Pam Bondi launch an investigation into state Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.