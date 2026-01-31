Giants co-owner Steve Tisch named 440 times in Epstein files

New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch talks to reporters after the press conference introducing new head coach Joe Judge (not pictured) at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in East Rutherford. Ny Giants Joe Judge

New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch appeared 440 times within the newest batch of the released Epstein files, which feature over 3 million documents released by the Justice Department.

In 2013, Tisch had correspondence with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in hopes of being connected with numerous women.

One particular example comes from April 21 of that year, when Epstein allegedly set Tisch up with a woman named Katya.

“Ok, Jeffrey, I’ll be in blue loose pants and white loose shirt,” a message from Katya tells Epstein. “I googled Steve Tisch he is oscar winner producer,and Giants owner. I’d love to meet him. My phone number is [redacted].”

Just five days later, Tisch and Epstein shared messages under the subject line: “Ukrainian Girl.”

All messages have been obtained from the Epstein files released by the US Department of Justice and have not been edited:

Tisch: “Hi Jeffrey I just had lunch with your assistant’s friend [name redacted] who I met at your house Wed morning Very sweet girl Do you know anything about her?” Epstein: “no, but i will ask … I will get all info, did you contact the great ass fake tit [redacted] shes a character short term, has an older boyfriend going to acting school, a 10 ass. I am happy to have you as a new but obviosly shared interest friend” Tisch: “Thanks Jeffrey Curious to know about [redacted] I will contact [redacted] … pro or civilian? (*Editor’s note: This is Tisch apparently asking if the person is a prostitute) Epstein: “Do you want to know if she is sweet as she seems? Boyfriends? Trustworthy, etc. she is earnest [redacted] is a civilian but russian, and rarely tells the truth , but fun…. “send me a number to call I dont like records of these conversations”

The following day, Esptein writes: “report just in, you did very well , she wants to go to the play„ —-she is a little freaked by the age difference but go slow and wati, i will try to convince her not to return to ukraine , having her crying worked.”

“Nice report. Funny comment on crying!!!” Tisch responded.

Epstein, a wealthy businessman who was connected with an abundance of celebrities and politicians, was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges in 2019. While also facing accusations of sexually abusing underage girls, he was found dead in his jail cell while awaiting trial on Aug. 10, 2019, in what was ruled a suicide.

“We had a brief association where we exchanged emails about adult women, and in addition, we discussed movies, philanthropy, and investments,” a statement from Tisch on Friday read. “I did not take him up on any of his invitations and never went to his island. As we all know now, he was a terrible person and someone I deeply regret associating with.”

Tisch, 76, took over as chairman, co-owner, and vice president of the Giants from his father, Bob Tisch, who bought a 50% stake from the Mara family in 1991.

