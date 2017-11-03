A man jumped into the Hudson River after he stole a yellow taxi in Battery Park City Friday morning, police said.

The 58-year-old stole the empty minivan cab outside 102 North End Ave., near Murray Street, shortly before 9 a.m., police said. He then drove it about three blocks to River Terrace, got out and jumped into the river.

He was spotted by the crews of at least two NY Waterway ferries, who quickly came to his rescue.

They tossed him a life preserver ring and pulled him up onto one of the ferries, video of the rescue shows.

“We would like to commend Capt. Dave Dort, along with deckhands Gregorio Pages & Pietro Romano, for assisting in this rescue operation,” NY Waterway tweeted.

The man was then taken into custody and brought to Bellevue Hospital Center for observation. Charges against him were pending, police said.