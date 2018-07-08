A 19-year-old Brooklyn man was charged with smashing a sign at the historic Stonewall Inn in the West Village over the weekend, court records show.

The man, William Gomez, was released without bail after being charged with criminal mischief. Gomez allegedly bashed in the bar’s custom neon sign with a baseball bat after he was kicked out at about 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear why Gomez was kicked out.

The Stonewall Inn, nearby Christopher Park and the surrounding area have been designated a national monument following the 1969 riots there — widely considered the catalyst for the modern LGBTQ civil rights movement.