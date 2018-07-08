LATEST PAPER
Stonewall Inn sign smashed with bat by Brooklyn man, police say

A 19-year-old Brooklyn man, who had been kicked out of the bar, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief

The Stonewall Inn's neon sign was smashed with a baseball bat Saturday morning by a Brooklyn man who had been kicked out of the bar, according to court records. Photo Credit: Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer

A 19-year-old Brooklyn man was charged with smashing a sign at the historic Stonewall Inn in the West Village over the weekend, court records show.

The man, William Gomez, was released without bail after being charged with criminal mischief. Gomez allegedly bashed in the bar’s custom neon sign with a baseball bat after he was kicked out at about 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear why Gomez was kicked out.

The Stonewall Inn, nearby Christopher Park and the surrounding area have been designated a national monument following the 1969 riots there — widely considered the catalyst for the modern LGBTQ civil rights movement.

