News Stonewall Inn sign smashed with bat by Brooklyn man, police say A 19-year-old Brooklyn man, who had been kicked out of the bar, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief The Stonewall Inn's neon sign was smashed with a baseball bat Saturday morning by a Brooklyn man who had been kicked out of the bar, according to court records. Photo Credit: Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Updated July 8, 2018 3:41 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A 19-year-old Brooklyn man was charged with smashing a sign at the historic Stonewall Inn in the West Village over the weekend, court records show. The man, William Gomez, was released without bail after being charged with criminal mischief. Gomez allegedly bashed in the bar’s custom neon sign with a baseball bat after he was kicked out at about 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear why Gomez was kicked out. The Stonewall Inn, nearby Christopher Park and the surrounding area have been designated a national monument following the 1969 riots there — widely considered the catalyst for the modern LGBTQ civil rights movement. By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.