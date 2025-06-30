Stonewall shooting: Two teen girls shot near historic Village inn during Pride celebrations

Pride celebrations ended abruptly in Greenwich Village on Sunday night when two teens were shot near the historic Stonewall Inn, leaving one still fighting for her life as of Monday morning.

According to police sources, a volley of gunshots rang out at 3 Sheridan Square just after 10 p.m. on June 29. The gunfire sent revelers fleeing for their lives.

“We heard four or five shots, and then we said, ‘Is that what we thought it was?’ Then a swarm of cops came out of nowhere,” said a nearby worker, who asked not to be identified. “We saw a lot of people running.”

As NYPD officers descended on the chaotic scene, they found a 16-year-old girl shot in the head and a 17-year-old girl suffering a gunshot wound to the leg.

EMS rushed both victims to Bellevue Hospital, where the younger of the two remains in critical condition. The 17-year-old is expected to recover.

The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear. Bloody tissue and clothing could be seen on the sidewalk as cops set up a perimeter and investigated. A gun believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered.

Mayor Eric Adams took to social media on Sunday night to denounce gun violence.

“Saddened to learn about the shooting by the Stonewall Inn tonight as Pride celebrations were winding down. During a time when our city should be rejoicing and celebrating members of our diverse LGBTQ+ community, incidents like this are devastating,” Adams wrote. “We’re praying for the speedy recovery of the victims in tonight’s shooting. The NYPD will work quickly and tirelessly to bring the suspects to justice.”

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation as of Monday morning.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.