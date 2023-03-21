Stop & Shop as part of its fundraiser to cure childhood cancer provides tour for kids at FAO Schwarz

Stop & Shop’s annual fundraiser to help cure childhood cancer is in full swing, with the supermarket chain treating two young Memorial Sloan Kettering patients—both ambassadors for the fundraising drive—with a guided tour of FAO Schwarz.

Stop & Shop and FAO Schwarz celebrated nine-year-old Freja and seven-year-old Madison, patients at Memorial Sloan Kettering’s pediatric oncology program and ambassadors for the drive, with an exclusive tour of the store.

The FAO Schwarz tour was led by an iconic Toy Soldier, with the girls treated to a one-of-a-kind immersive experience within the store.

Madison, from Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., participated in a Barbie Styled by You experience and Freja, from Fair Haven, N.J., took part in the FAO Schwarz Baby Doll Adoption exhibit. Dr. Paul Meyers, attending Pediatrician at Memorial Sloan Kettering, was also in attendance to celebrate the girls/

The celebration was part of Stop & Shop’s Help Cure Childhood Cancer Campaign where the supermarket helps raise money for the pediatric oncology program at Memorial Sloan Kettering.

Customers at stores in New York, New Jersey and much of Connecticut are able to donate $1, $3, or $5 at checkout, with 100% of the proceeds going to benefit research efforts at MSK Kids.

One of the most recognizable aspects of the campaign is the in-store signage that highlights patient ambassadors – local children ages 3-15 who are being or have been treated at MSK Kids and have benefited from donations from companies such as Stop & Shop and its customers.

To date, Stop & Shop has raised more than $28 million for cancer care and treatment at MSK Kids.