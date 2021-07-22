Straphanging slapper sought for smacking man on the train in the Flatiron District

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for a man who assaulted a fellow straphanger while riding the R train in the Flatiron District.

According to police, at 5:50 p.m. on July 1 an unknown man got into an argument with a 65-year-old man while on the R train at the 23rd Street subway station. The argument turned physical with the suspect slapping the 65-year-old in the face, knocking the victim out.

The suspect then fled the train in an unknown direction. The victim was taken by EMS to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

The NYPD released several photos and video of the suspect taken from within the MTA system:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.