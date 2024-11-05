Straphanger slashed on Midtown subway train: NYPD

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A man was slashed while riding a Midtown subway train Tuesday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

According to police sources, the incident occurred at around 3:23 p.m. onboard a northbound 6 train as it pulled into the 51st Street station under Lexington Avenue.

Officers from NYPD Transit District 4 became aware of a person in need of medical assistance. The officers then found a man in his 30s lying on the platform with a slash wound to the left ear.

The victim was treated on scene and only suffered minor injuries.

While the exact motive for the attack remains unclear, police believe the victim and the suspect got into some kind of verbal dispute. The suspect remained on the train but was later apprehended. Police are currently questioning him, with charges against him pending.

The investigation remains ongoing.