Straphanger stabbed twice aboard L train near Union Square: cops

A subway rider was stabbed after getting into an argument while riding the L train in Lower Manhattan on Wednesday morning, police reported.

According to police sources, the incident occurred at around 10 a.m. on Dec. 10 aboard an 8th Avenue-bound L train at the 14 St-Union Square station.

Law enforcement sources say a 45-year-old man was riding the train when he got into a verbal dispute with another male rider. The beef turned bloody, cops said, when the other male rider stabbed the 45-year-old man twice in the back with a sharp object.

The perpetrator fled the scene before officers from the 13th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 4 came to the victim’s aid.

EMS rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police conducted a video canvas of the station and the surrounding area, hoping to get a glimpse of the suspect and track him down. So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police sources said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Felony assaults in the 13th Precinct are up in 2025 by 23% compared to the same time last year. The NYPD reported earlier this month that transit crime citywide had dropped by nearly 25% in November, with just 167 major crimes reported citywide, down from 222 reported in November 2024.