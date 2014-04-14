Stray pup rescued from Metro-North tracks gets new home

A dog rescued from dangerous Metro-North tracks in Harlem last week now has a home, Animal Care and Control said Monday.

The Miller family on Sunday brought home Tie — named for her treacherous walk through railroad ties — days after two MTA police officers pulled the 3-year-old pup to safety from the train tracks on the morning of April 8, according to the group.

Animal Control & Care said it received more than 100 calls and about three dozen adoption applications for Tie, who was found without a tag or microchip.

“We’re thrilled Tie is going to a great home,” Animal Care and Control executive director Risa Weinstock said.

Tie was first spotted by an engineer of a 10:39 a.m., Grand Central-bound train coming from Bronx, the MTA said. Word of a stray dog got to the operations control center, which told trains to travel at a slow speed, according to the agency.

A train slowly followed behind Tie as she walked mile-and-a-half from the Bronx into Manhattan over the Harlem River Lift Bridge. There was concern over the third rail electrified by 700 volts. At the Harlem-125th Street station, Tie was greeted by MTA police officers Luis Alvarez and Errold Borges. The dog ran toward the officers in front of Metro-North passengers waiting on the platform. Alvarez and Borges were reunited with the rescued pooch the next day.