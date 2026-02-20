StubHub launches ‘Access: New York’ fund to send youth across New York state to professional sporting events, concerts, and theater

StubHub, one of the world’s largest ticket marketplaces, today announced the launch of StubHub Access: New York, a new initiative committing $100,000 to provide free live event tickets to youth teams, clubs, and groups across New York State. The program opens nominations immediately, with the first group of recipients to be announced this spring.

Through StubHub Access: New York, coaches, parents, teachers, and community leaders can nominate any organized youth team, club, or group in New York State to receive free group tickets to professional sporting events in their region. Select teams will also receive tickets to 2026 FIFA World Cup matches at MetLife Stadium—giving young New Yorkers the chance to witness the world’s biggest sporting event on their home turf.

“We believe every kid deserves the chance to experience the energy of a live game – the kind of moment that turns a young athlete into a lifelong fan,” said Michael DeLoach, Global Head of Government Relations, StubHub. “StubHub Access: New York is about making sure that access to live events isn’t determined by your zip code or your family’s budget. We’re starting right here in New York, and we’re starting with the young people who inspire us most.”

Nominations are accepted on a rolling basis at: www.stubhub.com/accessny

Submissions will be evaluated based on published criteria including geographic diversity across all regions of New York State, community need, the team’s story, and representation across sports and activities, age groups, and gender. Recipients will be announced in waves throughout the spring and summer of 2026.

The program is designed to ensure that selected teams represent the full breadth of New York – from the Bronx to Buffalo, Brooklyn to the North Country. StubHub will prioritize teams from underserved communities and under-resourced programs where a trip to a professional sporting event may be out of reach for many families.

90% of tickets on StubHub have tickets under $100, and the company has long championed the idea that access to live events should be available to everyone. Access: New York represents StubHub’s most significant community investment in New York to date.

How to Nominate a Team

Any adult age 18 or older can nominate a youth sports team, club, or group in New York State by completing a brief online form at www.stubhub.com/accessny. Nominators will be asked to provide basic information including the team’s location and age group, and a short description of why the team deserves the experience. Nominations are open now and will be accepted on a rolling basis.

About StubHub

StubHub is one of the world’s largest ticket marketplaces, connecting fans with the live events they love. With an industry-leading FanProtect Guarantee, every purchase is backed by guaranteed valid tickets and customer support. StubHub believes that when you buy a ticket, it’s yours – to use, to gift, or to resell – and that every fan deserves access to live events. For more information, visit stubhub.com.