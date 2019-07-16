LATEST PAPER
90° Good Evening
SEARCH
90° Good Evening
News

StubHub refunds New Yorkers for shows nixed by Manhattan blackout

The Majestic Theater, which shows the Phantom of

The Majestic Theater, which shows the Phantom of the Opera, lost power this weekend. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Byron Smith

By Li Yakira Cohen Li.Cohen@amny.com
Print

StubHub refunded more than $500,000 worth of music and theater tickets to events that were casualties of Saturday's power outage.

The blackout impacted 27 StubHub events, 25 of which were not able to be rescheduled, according to the company. About 1,500 New Yorkers slated to attend the canceled shows were alerted via email or text that the admission and fees would be fully refunded, as per company policy.

Those slated to attend the two rescheduled events — Jennifer Lopez on July 15 and Dave Chappelle on July 21 — were alerted of the new date, but not offered a refund, StubHub announced Monday.

“As soon as we learned of the events affected, our team kicked into action and alerted customers and provided an update on the situation and processed a full refund for the events that weren’t rescheduled," Daron Fowlks, StubHub's vice president of global customer experience, said in a statement. 

On Twitter, Hint CEO Kara Goldin said she quickly received her refund for a Broadway show she planned to see Saturday.

“Without even asking for it, StubHub texted me to tell me my canceled broadway shows from last night’s #NYC #blackout was fully refunded. Now that’s customer service,” she said.

Six subway lines and nearly a quarter-million people on the west side of Manhattan lost electricity during Saturday’s outage, which lasted from about 7:30 p.m. to just after midnight. Con Edison announced Monday that the blackout was caused by a problem with the electrical grid’s protection system.

Con Edison spokesman Michael Clendenin told WPIX11 Monday that the upcoming weekend’s high temperatures could cause additional outages. Temperatures are predicted to peak Saturday with a high of 98 degrees.

“We expect that there could be service outages — those things happen during heat weaves,” Clendenin said. “It’s going to be intense.”

By Li Yakira Cohen Li.Cohen@amny.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

New York lawmakers, first responders and 9/11 victim advocates Pass 9/11 victims compensation bill, advocates urge
Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Timothy Cawley, president Con Ed: Nearly 250,000 lost power during Manhattan blackout
Immigrant communities around New York and across the nation Feds offer few details on immigration raids
New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan) Don't cooperate with ICE: NYC council speaker
People sit outside the Hilton Hotel on Sixth Scenes from Saturday's power outage in Manhattan
New York City prepares for a ticker-tape parade Ticker-tape parade for Women's World Cup champions