StubHub refunded more than $500,000 worth of music and theater tickets to events that were casualties of Saturday's power outage.

The blackout impacted 27 StubHub events, 25 of which were not able to be rescheduled, according to the company. About 1,500 New Yorkers slated to attend the canceled shows were alerted via email or text that the admission and fees would be fully refunded, as per company policy.

Those slated to attend the two rescheduled events — Jennifer Lopez on July 15 and Dave Chappelle on July 21 — were alerted of the new date, but not offered a refund, StubHub announced Monday.

“As soon as we learned of the events affected, our team kicked into action and alerted customers and provided an update on the situation and processed a full refund for the events that weren’t rescheduled," Daron Fowlks, StubHub's vice president of global customer experience, said in a statement.

On Twitter, Hint CEO Kara Goldin said she quickly received her refund for a Broadway show she planned to see Saturday.

“Without even asking for it, StubHub texted me to tell me my canceled broadway shows from last night’s #NYC #blackout was fully refunded. Now that’s customer service,” she said.

Six subway lines and nearly a quarter-million people on the west side of Manhattan lost electricity during Saturday’s outage, which lasted from about 7:30 p.m. to just after midnight. Con Edison announced Monday that the blackout was caused by a problem with the electrical grid’s protection system.

Get the Top Stories newsletter Editors' picks of our best stories, right to your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Con Edison spokesman Michael Clendenin told WPIX11 Monday that the upcoming weekend’s high temperatures could cause additional outages. Temperatures are predicted to peak Saturday with a high of 98 degrees.

“We expect that there could be service outages — those things happen during heat weaves,” Clendenin said. “It’s going to be intense.”