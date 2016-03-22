Student at M.S. 61 in Crown Heights brought gun to school, NYPD says

The teen also apparently had two magazines that contained nine extra rounds, cops said.

A Brooklyn middle school student brought a gun to school on Tuesday, police said, making him the third student to do so in a week.

In the most recent incident, police said that a 14-year-old boy was found with a 9mm handgun in his backpack at M.S. 61 Dr. Gladstone H. Atwell in Crown Heights. Police were called to the school at about 12:50 p.m.

The teen also apparently had two magazines that contained nine extra rounds, cops said.

The boy was taken into custody, and charges were pending on Tuesday evening.

Last week, a 15-year-old boy brought a loaded gun to York Early College Academy in Jamaica, Queens, cops said.

A day before that, an 11-year-old boy took a loaded gun from under his grandfather’s bed and brought it to his school, P.S. 40, also in Jamaica. His grandfather, 54-year-old Kenneth Miley, was charged with second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of a child and unauthorized possession of a pistol, revolver or ammunition, a violation of the city’s administrative code.