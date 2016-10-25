Student beats up principal at Manhattan school over headphones, NYPD says

The principal had asked the student to turn down his music, cops said.

A student at a downtown Manhattan high school beat up the principal after he asked him to turn down his music Monday afternoon, police said.

Luis Penzo, 18, was walking in the hallway at Manhattan Early College School of Advertising, in the Murry Bergtraum High School at 411 Pearl St., around noon with his headphones blasting music, police said. The principal approached him and asked him to turn down the music, they said.

Penzo placed the headphones on the ground, and when the 36-year-old principal bent to pick the headphones up, Penzo punched him multiple times in the face, police said.

The principal was taken to the hospital with swelling and lacerations to both eyes, cops said.

Penzo was arrested and charged with assault in the second degree, police said.

“The NYPD immediately responded to a concerning incident that took place at Manhattan Early College School For Advertising,” Toya Holness, a Department of Education spokeswoman, said. “The safety and security of students and staff is our top priority, and we are looking into it.”

With Alison Fox