Student tried to bring gun into Brookyn high school: NYPD

A student, aged 17, was caught trying to bring an unloaded gun into his Brooklyn high school, cops said. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Bud Light / Dimitrios Kambouris

A 17-year-old student was arrested on Thursday after he tried to sneak an unloaded handgun into his Downtown Brooklyn high school on his first day back, police said.

The teen, who was not immediately identified, was taken into custody after he was caught with a .25 caliber handgun.

He had tried to bring it into the school inside his backpack, but the firearm was discovered when he went through a metal detector inside City Polytechnic High School around 9:30 a.m., police said.

The teen was being questioned at the 84th Precinct and charges were pending on Thursday.

Toya Holness, a spokeswoman for the city’s Department of Eductation, said in an email that “safety always comes first” for the department and noted that crime in schools is at an all-time low.

“The NYPD immediately responded to a serious incident at City Polytechnic High School in Brooklyn and swiftly recovered an unloaded gun,” she said. “Students and staff are safe, families are being notified, and we are providing the campus with additional support.”

Correction: An earlier version of this story misidentified City Polytechnic as another school on its campus.