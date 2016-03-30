Subway attack: Man robbed woman on L train platform, cops say

The robbery happened on the southbound L train platform at the Livonia Avenue station.

Police are on the hunt for a man who they said assaulted and robbed a young woman on a Brooklyn subway platform earlier this month.

The incident happened on the southbound platform inside the Livonia Avenue L train station around 8:10 a.m. on March 4.

Authorities said the 22-year-old victim was standing on the platform when a man came up from behind and threatened her life if she didn’t give up her cellphone.

The woman refused and the two struggled over the phone, police said. The suspect then punched the woman in the head and fled with her phone, police said.

The victim did not go to the hospital for her injury.

The suspect is described as a male in his 30s who was last seen wearing a New York Giants jacket.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477.